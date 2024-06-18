Grand Rapids launches first-ever Climate Action and Adaptation Plan

Extreme climate events are happening more frequently, and Grand Rapids is creating a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and prepare for the impacts of climate change. The C4 Project is asking the community to be part of the conversation at their upcoming Climate Action and Adaption Plan listening sessions this summer.

Community Collaboration on Climate Change (C4) and Khamai Strategies are committed to ensuring this plan reflects the diverse needs and voices of the community. To achieve this, C4 and Khamai Strategies are hosting a series of listening sessions calling on all community members to participate in this vital initiative.

Climate Action and Adaptation Plan Listening Sessions will take place at the following dates:

Listening Session 1

Date: June 18, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Location: Center for Community Transformation

Listening Session 2

Date: July 9, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Location: LincUp

Listening Session 3

Date: July 10, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Location: Center for Community Transformation

These events are free to attend, but people must register on Eventbrite. Visit their wbsite to learn more about the listening session topics and their mission.

