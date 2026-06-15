Grand Rapids Gold celebrate 2025-26 season with accolades

Things are looking golden for NBA G League's Grand Rapids Gold as the franchise closes out the 2025-26 season celebrating milestone accolades.

Gold Owner and President Steve Jbara has been named the 2025-26 Executive of the Year by the NBA G League, while the Grand Rapids Gold have been named the 2025-26 Franchise of the Year. Jbara's title makes him the first executive in G League history to be a recipient of the award for three consecutive years.

Jbara's accolade was voted by presidents across the G League, and the Executive of the Year award recognizes a franchise's impact on business, innovation, and leadership.

Meanwhile, the Gold's title is the first time in franchise history to be recipients of the G League's highest organizational award, recognizing teams that embody core values of the league, including ticket sales, partnerships, marketing, merchandise, and broadcast.

The awards come as the Gold wrapped up the 2025-26 season with an 11-25 record, placing them 15th out of 16th in the Eastern Conference, proving that stats are just a number and the community impact reaches higher. Grand Rapids Gold's Chief Operating Officer Trey Conner sat down with Todd to talk about the season, the awards, and what West Michigan (and the team!) can look forward to next season.

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