Grand Rapids gains “Destination Verified” status for accessible travel by Wheel the World

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Grand Rapids is being recognized for its accessibility for people with physical disabilities, gaining a "Destination Verified" status as an accessible city through Wheel of the World.

Wheel of the World is an online platform and travel agency dedicated to enhancing global travel accessibility in four categories: mobility, auditory, visual, and sensory.

Wheel the World's “Destination Verified” status recognizes communities that have undergone a rigorous, third-party accessibility assessment.

In 2024, Experience GR received an Accessible Traveler Grant through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and brought in Wheel the World to train DAKC team members on how to conduct accessibility assessments. DAKC then led assessments of 50 local businesses and amenities and provided participants with confidential evaluations that advised them on accessibility improvements.

Experience GR and DAKC previously worked on venue mapping to improve accessibility in Kent County, a collaboration that earned them a 2019 Governor’s Award for Innovative Tourism Collaboration and landed Grand Rapids a top ten most accessible city ranking in 2017 and 2019.

Grand Rapids is one of several Michigan cities that received MEDC Accessible Traveler Grants and joins Ann Arbor, Kalamazoo and Lansing as Wheel the World verified destinations working to make Michigan more accessible to travelers with disabilities.

