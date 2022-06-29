Grand Rapids Foodie Fest taking over Calder Plaza July 1-3

A first-of-its-kind festival is making its way to Grand Rapids, just in time for the holiday weekend with the first-ever Grand Rapids Foodie Fest.

In Downtown Grand Rapids at the Calder Plaza, guests can enjoy local live music, dance and music performances, finely chosen and curated foods and drinks, local merchants, and more.

Foodie Fest will be open at the following times and dates:

July 1- 3:00 PM-10:00 PM

July 2- 11:00 AM-10:00PM

July 3- 11:00 AM-4:00 PM

Admission is free, but food cost inside the event will vary.

To see a list of vendors, visit grandrapidsfoodiefest.com.