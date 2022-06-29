Watch Now
Grand Rapids Foodie Fest taking over Calder Plaza July 1-3

First-ever Grand Rapids Foodie Fest happening July 1-3
Posted at 10:10 AM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 10:10:56-04

A first-of-its-kind festival is making its way to Grand Rapids, just in time for the holiday weekend with the first-ever Grand Rapids Foodie Fest.

In Downtown Grand Rapids at the Calder Plaza, guests can enjoy local live music, dance and music performances, finely chosen and curated foods and drinks, local merchants, and more.

Foodie Fest will be open at the following times and dates:

  • July 1- 3:00 PM-10:00 PM
  • July 2- 11:00 AM-10:00PM
  • July 3- 11:00 AM-4:00 PM

Admission is free, but food cost inside the event will vary.

To see a list of vendors, visit grandrapidsfoodiefest.com.

