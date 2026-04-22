Grand Rapids Curling Club brings year-round fun to the winter sport

The Winter Olympics are a time for friendly competition among professional athletes, and often a time for us at home sitting on the couch watching some of those sports and thinking to ourselves, "That looks easy."

The Grand Rapids Curling Club was originally formed at the turn of the 20th century, including a women's team. The modern-day club provides lessons and leagues, with adaptability for all ability levels and skillsets, with the hope of moving into a dedicated facility and expanding leagues.

The club currently meets at the Cedar Rock Sportsplex, located at 4758 Cornfield Dr in Cedar Springs. Watch the video above to see the Morning Mix team visit the facility and try curling for ourselves! Spoiler: it's much harder than it looks.

Visit grcurling.curling.io for more information.

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