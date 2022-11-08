Grand Rapids Comic Con taking over DeVos Place Nov. 11-13

Calling all lovers of comics, tv shows, and pop culture! Grand Rapids Comic-Con is descending on Grand Rapids this weekend.

Comic-Con will feature a wide variety of celebrity guests- including authors, voice actors, and graphic novelists- panels, costumes, experiences, and beyond.

There will also be a vendor hall filled with art and merchandise based on pop culture's most beloved characters.

Grand Rapids Comic Con will take place November 11-13 inside DeVos Place Convention Center.

Tickets are $27 on Friday and Sunday, and $37 on Saturday. Ticket prices will increase after November 10.

Take a look at the complete schedule of events and guest lineup at grcomiccon.com.