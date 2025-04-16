Grand Rapids Civic Theatre presents "The Color Purple"

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The musical adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Color Purple , comes to the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre April 18 through May 4. This will be the first time the Civic Theatre will run this performance.

With a cast of 27 performers, including 19 newcomers to the Civic Theatre, the 2.5-hour show tells the story of Celie and her journey through adversity, triumph, and finding her voice in the world. Ja'leeyna Dooley, in the starring role, and Reette Thorns as Sophia, visited the Morning Mix and gave us a sneak peek of what to expect.

Show Times are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 P.M. and Sundays at 2 P.M. There is a matinee performance on Saturday, May 3 at 2 P.M. There is no Matinee on Easter Sunday, April 20.

A pre-show dinner or snack from food trucks specializing in soul food will be available on four performances:



Rolling Soul on Thursday, April 24 and Thursday, May 1

Taste of Toya's World on Friday, April 25 and Friday, May 2

There are several other special performances during the run:

Relaxed Environment Performance: Wednesday, April 23

Audio Described and ASL Interpreted Performance with a pre-show Touch Tour: Saturday, April 26

Pick Your Price Wednesday: all Wednesday performances

After the Friday, April 25 performance, be sure to stick around for a Q&A talk back with the cast in partnership with the Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives. GRAMMA will have a lobby display during the show's two-week run.

Stage Door Drinks & Libations night will be Friday, May 2 and Saturday, May 3. Audiences can enjoy beer, wine, seltzer, and soda in the lower lobby 60 minutes before showtime, enjoy their drink inside the theatre, and refill their beverage during intermission. All beverages from Stage Door Drinks & Libations will come in a reusable souvenir cup!

The show is rated PG-13 due to some violence, including domestic abuse, adult language, use of alcohol, and sexual situations.

Ticket prices range from $23 to $46, depending on age and seats. To purchase, visit grct.org/colorpurple.

