Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre presents: "Once on This Island"

Performances from January 20 through February 5
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND CTA SCREEN AQUA.png
Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND CTA SCREEN AQUA.png
Posted at 11:02 AM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 11:02:53-05

Travel to a distant island to see a girl risk everything for love, without even leaving Michigan, at the latest production to hit the stage at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre, "Once on This Island."

Based on the 1985 novel "My Love, My Love: or The Peasant Girl" by Rosa Guy, "Once on This Island" tells the story of a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world who's ready to risk everything for love. Guided by island gods, she sets out on a journey to find the rich man who's captured her heart.

"Once on This Island" will be performed from January 20 through February 5.

Tickets range from $18 to $40.

To purchase tickets or to learn more about the show, visit grct.org or call 616-222-6650.

This segment is sponsored by Grand Rapids Civic Theatre.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered