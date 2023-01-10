Grand Rapids Civic Theatre presents: "Once on This Island"

Travel to a distant island to see a girl risk everything for love, without even leaving Michigan, at the latest production to hit the stage at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre, "Once on This Island."

Based on the 1985 novel "My Love, My Love: or The Peasant Girl" by Rosa Guy, "Once on This Island" tells the story of a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world who's ready to risk everything for love. Guided by island gods, she sets out on a journey to find the rich man who's captured her heart.

"Once on This Island" will be performed from January 20 through February 5.

Tickets range from $18 to $40.

To purchase tickets or to learn more about the show, visit grct.org or call 616-222-6650.

This segment is sponsored by Grand Rapids Civic Theatre.