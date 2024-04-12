Grand Rapids Civic Theatre presents: Murder on the Orient Express

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Murder on the Orient Express is considered one of author Agatha Christie's greatest achievements. Hundreds of years later it's still a big deal, with Christie still being the best-selling novelist of all time. Now the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre will be bringing her greatest work to the theater stage.

Ken Ludwig’s adaptation of the story boasts all the glamour, intrigue, and suspense of her celebrated novel, with a healthy dose of humor.

"Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer – in case they decide to strike again."

The show will take place April 19 - May 5, Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre will also have special programing during the production including Pay What You Want Wednesdays, American Sign Language Interpreted and Audio Described Performances, and a Relaxes Environment Performance.

Purchase tickets at grct.org/murderontheorientexpress.

Coming up at the GRCT, guests can get a backstage look at the theater during Theatre Transforms on April 30. Attendees will enjoy a choose-your-own-adventure tour through the theatre with the chance to see the behind-the-scenes magic that brings productions and educational opportunities to life.

Tickets are available atgrct.org/theatretransforms for this fundraiser benefiting Civic and the School of Theatre Arts.