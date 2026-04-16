Grand Rapids Civic Theatre presents "Dial M For Murder"

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"Dial M For Murder" is best known as a legendary 1954 film by Alfred Hitchcock, but the play's origins precede the film by two years, premiering on BBC Television in 1952 and to London's West End and Broadway soon after. The play's success continues into 2026 with the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre bringing a modernized adaption of the story, which will run April 17 through May 3.

GRCT's production of Dial M For Murder features a cast of five including three additional understudies and feature two women at the story's core. It is the only theatre registered to produce the show across the entire state, bringing additional excitement to the West Michigan theater scene this season!

Shows run Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 P.M., with matinee performances at 2 P.M. on Sundays. The show runs about two hours and 15 minutes long including intermission, and is rated PG for some adult content.

On Saturday, April 18, guests can purchase beer, wine, seltzer, and soda in the lower lobby an hour before show and enjoy beverages inside the theater. There is also an opportunity to refill during intermission and take home a reusable souvenir cup.

Additionally, Wednesday performances will feature a pay-what-you-can ticket pricing.

Noddea Skidmore, Director of Marketing and Communications and Dial M For Murder director Eirann Betka-Pope sat down with Michelle to discuss the show.

Visit grct.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

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