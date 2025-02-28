Grand Rapids Civic Theatre presents: Camp Rock

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Millennials, get ready to embrace nostalgia for Disney Channel original movies, because the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre is bringing the music of "Camp Rock" to the theater stage.

Disney’s Camp Rock The Musical is based on the Disney Channel original movies "Camp Rock" and "Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam" starring teen idols, Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers.

A classic story of rivalry and power, Disney’s Camp Rock The Musical opens with Mitchie and her friends arriving at Camp Rock, ready to spend another summer jamming out and having the time of their lives. But the new, flashy Camp Star across the lake now threatens Camp Rock’s very existence. To keep the doors open, Mitchie steps up, rallies her fellow Camp Rockers and gets them into top shape for the ultimate showdown! Can Camp Rock be saved in the ultimate battle of the bands?!

Performances will take place February 28 – March 16. Show Times are Wednesdays – Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., along with Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit grct.org/camprock.

