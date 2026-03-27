Grand Rapids Civic Theatre celebrates World Theatre Day

Theater, like the arts, is more than entertainment. The industry allows individuals to share stories in community, and organizations like the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre do just that with their cast members comprised of West Michigan residents.

World Theatre Day is March 27, and there are plenty of ways to give back to the Civic Theatre to continue these programs for the community to enjoy, including attending a show, purchase a ticket package for the centennial season, make a donation, and more.

Another opportunity to give back is to enroll in the Civic Theatre School of Theatre Arts, where students explore elements of theater that include writing, improvisation, costume and prop design, dance, backstage design, and much more. Classes are available for children through adults regardless of their theater experience.

Noddea Skidmore, Director of Marketing and Communications and Volunteer and School of Theatre Arts parent Morgan Foster visited the Morning Mix to share more about the Civic Theatre's impact.

Visit grct.org for more information.

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