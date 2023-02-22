Grand Rapids Civic Theatre announces show lineup for 2023-24 season

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre announced the show lineup for their 2023-24 season.

The next season features multiple West Michigan community theatre premieres and a family favorite as a part of next season’s offerings, in addition to exciting new efforts to make live theatre more accessible for all.

Titles in the season include:



The Spongebob Musical: September 15 - October 8, 2023

Disney's Beauty and the Beast: November 17 - December 17, 2023

Clyde's: January 19 - 28, 2024

Disney's Descendants: The Musical: March 1 - 17, 2024

Agatha Christie's Murder On The Orient Express: April 19 - May 5, 2024

Ten For All Playwriting Festival: May 17 - 18, 2024

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical: June 7 - 30, 2022

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre also is happy to announce "Pay What You Want January." For each and every performance of Clyde’s, audience members can choose to pay for what they want to attend.

They'll also have “Pay Want You Want Wednesdays” throughout the entire 2023-24 Season. The amount patrons pay is based on what they are able and willing to give the production, whether that is the cost of a small coffee or the bill for a large dinner.

This program replaces the longstanding tradition of “Preview Night” or “Final Dress” where patrons would attend a dress rehearsal at a discounted rate. Patrons can reserve their seats online, via phone, or in person, as soon as individual tickets go on sale.

Season Passes are on sale now with Early Access Pricing that is available for a limited time only.

For more info, visit grct.org.