Grand Rapids Children's Museum reopens June 25

The Grand Rapids Children's Museum is set to reopen on June 25 after being on hiatus due to COVID-19.

Reservations are required and are available starting June 14 for members and June 15 for the general public. Reservations will open for the week every Monday due to a limited capacity in the building.

Play sessions will be up to two hours long per group.

Members will have access to a special members-only play session on June 22 and 24, and the museum opens to the public on June 25.

The Grand Rapids Children's Museum is located at 11 Sheldon Avenue.

To learn more and reserve play times, visit grcm.org or call (616)-235-4726.