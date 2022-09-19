Grand Rapids Children's Museum hosting State of Play Breakfast on Sept. 22

The Grand Rapids Children's Museum has sparked the minds and imaginations of kids in West Michigan for many years, and the community can help them continue to do so at their State of Play Fundraiser on September 22.

This year’s event will feature:

● Presentations by Arthur G. Affleck, III, Executive Director, Association of Children’s Museum

● Complimentary breakfast featuring Brine + Brie breakfast charcuterie, Bagel Beanery, Nantucket Bakery, Malamiah P.L.A.Y. Juice, Madcap Coffee & MORE!

● GRCM’s Annual Roshambo Competition - Who will bring home this year's champion trophy?

Proceeds from the 4th Annual GRCM State of Play Fundraiser will provide vital funding for efforts to bring play to all children in the community through open-ended programs and exhibits, outreach initiatives, and community partnerships.

Learn more at grcm.org/stateofplay2022. To RSVP, email Ryan Huizenga, Director of Partnerships and Events at rhuizenga@grcm.org.