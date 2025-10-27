Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation celebrates tenth anniversary

The Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation began as a partnership between two for-profits and three non-profits in 2015. Their mission was straightforward: create opportunities for transformation.

The Center uplifts community voices and businesses together to foster transformation in youth employment, community enterprise, and neighborhood development. Multiple local organizations are part of the Center, now celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2025.

The resources the Center has provided include business and employment network access and workforce training, including economic mobility for small businesses and non-profits. The Center hops to provide 25,000 opportunities by the end of 2029.

There is a lot to look forward to in the Center's next decade of service! GRCCT Director of Growth and Development Jodi Albaitis spoke with Michelle to share more.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok