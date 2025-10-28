Grand Rapids business to offer HBCU four-stop tour next spring

Diversity's Kitchen celebrates cultural diversities through food. Founded by Jenea Earvin, the organization supports youth opportunities in the greater Grand Rapids area. In partnership with Alexis James of Great Clean LLC, the two are hosting a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) tour for local West Michigan students.

HBCU's provide strong networks for students and alumni to thrive in their personal and professional development. They provide a safe environment for all students, supporting cultural and background experiences, all while offering smaller class sizes and affordable tuition.

The tour will take place April 6 through 10, 2026 and take students across four different HBCU's in the United States: Florida A&M University, Alabama State University, Grambling State University, and Southern University. The cost of the trip will run $1,275 per student.

Interested students can register by Emailing Diversityskitchen@gmail.com.

Jenea and Alexis sat down with Michelle to share more about the opportunity.

For more information on Diversity's Kitchen, you can follow them on Instagram.

