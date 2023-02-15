Grand Rapids Boat Show offers everything you need for fun on the water

Plenty of people are looking forward to hitting the Great Lakes this summer, but those who can't wait will have to sail their way to the Grand Rapids Boat Show at DeVos Place.

Over 30 dealers will display more than 400 boats from over 80 manufacturers including aluminum fishing boats, personal watercraft, pro-style ski and bass boats, luxury pontoon boats, runabouts, deck boats and so much more.

No boat? No problem! They also have vendors showing off water recreational items like water toys, floaties, wakeboards, and so much more.

78th Annual Grand Rapids Boat Show will take place on the following dates and times:

Wednesday, February 15, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, February 16, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, February 17, 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, February 18, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, February 19, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tickets cost $12 for adults, $5 for children aged 6 to 14, and kids 5 and under are admitted free.

Learn more about what will be at the show by visiting GRBoatShow.com.