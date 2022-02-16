Grand Rapids Boat Show docks into DeVos Place Feb. 17-20

The 77th annual Grand Rapids Boat Show is docking at DeVos Place, filling the showroom with anything that floats along with accessories, travel destinations, and more.

More than 400 boats from over 100 manufacturers and 35 dealers are displayed side-by-side, including everything from aluminum fishing boats and personal watercraft, to pro-style ski and bass boats, luxury pontoon boats, runabouts, deck boats, and big boats like yachts and cruisers including the 36’ Regal Grande Coupe, recognized as this year’s “Queen of the Show.”

The Grand Rapids Boat Show will take place on the following dates and times:

Wednesday, February 16, 2 – 9 p.m.

Thursday, February 17, 12 – 9 p.m.

Friday, February 18, 12 – 9 p.m.

Saturday, February 19, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, February 20, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for children aged 6 to 14. Kids 5 and under are admitted free.

Tickets can be purchased here.