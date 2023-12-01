Grand Rapids Ballet presents "The Nutcracker"

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

The Grand Rapids Ballet once again brings their holiday classic, "The Nutcracker," to the DeVos Performance Hall stage.

Experience the magic as Grand Rapids Ballet Company Dancers take the stage with immersive sets and beloved characters like Clara, The Nutcracker, The Mouse King, and many more.

The Nutcracker performance will take place on December 8-10 and 15-17.

For an additional experience, the ballet hosts a one-of-a-kind holiday celebration, Clara's Nutcracker Party, on December 10. Clara’s Nutcracker Party will occur at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, where children can meet their favorite characters, enjoy arts and crafts activities, brunch, a reading of “The Nutcracker” tale, and a live performance by the Grand Rapids Ballet School.

Tickets are available online, via phone at (616) 454-4771 ext. 110, or in person at GRB’s Box Office.