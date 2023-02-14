Grand Rapids Ballet presents "Romeo and Juliet", Feb. 17-19

Watch a story of romance and tragedy at the premiere of Grand Rapids Ballet's "Romeo and Juliet."

Fall in love with Shakespeare’s classic story, Romeo and Juliet, as Grand Rapids Ballet presents World Premiere choreography by Artistic Director James Sofranko, set in Renaissance Verona on the stage at DeVos Performance Hall. Be captivated by the romantic tragedy featuring the famous feuding families, the Montagues, and Capulets. The Grand Rapids Symphony performs Prokofiev’s ravishing score as the timeless story comes to life with enthralling sword fighting, and the excitement of young love, all leading toward an emotional end.



Grand Rapids Ballet

"Romeo & Juliet" will be performed at DeVos Performance Hall on the following dates and times:

February 17 at 7:30 p.m.

February 18 at 7:30 p.m.

February 19 at 2 p.m.

Purchase tickets at grballet.com

This segment is sponsored by the Grand Rapids Ballet.