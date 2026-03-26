Grand Rapids Ballet presents "Jumpstart" for one weekend only

The Grand Rapids Ballet is known for performing adaptations, but the annual "Jumpstart" series brings original works to the forefront from ten company dancers, bringing something new with every performance - and year!

This year, Jumpstart takes the stage at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre from March 27 through 29. Company dancers who are chosen to choreograph performances have only two weeks to choreograph unique performances that make for a fan-favorite time of year for the Ballet.

Evening performances will be held March 27 and 28, and matinee performances will be held at 2 P.M. on March 28 and 29. Tickets are $47 per person and can be purchased on the Grand Rapids Ballet's website.

Grand Rapids Ballet Artistic Director James Sofranko and company dancers Nathan Young and Rowan Alegra visited the Morning Mix to talk about the show.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok