Grand Rapids Ballet presents, "Cinderella"

Meet Madison, who got to be a ballerina for a day.
Cinderella coming to the Grand Rapids Ballet
Posted at 10:49 AM, Feb 22, 2022
Many little girls and boys dream of being a ballerina, fluttering around the house and leaping all around. So imagine the excitement of 6-year-old Madison when she got to experience a "Day in the Life of a Ballerina" after winning the Fox 17 Looped-In contest.

Madison joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom, along with Artistic Director James Sofranko and Grand Rapids Ballet company dancer Sarah Marley, to talk about her experience of being a ballerina for a day.

Audiences can experience "Cinderella" by the Grand Rapids Ballet February 25-27:

  • Friday, February 25 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, February 26 at 2:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, February 27 at 2 p.m.

To purchase tickets and to learn more, visit grballet.com/cinderella or call the box office at 616-454-4771 ext. 10.

