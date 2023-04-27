Grand Rapids Ballet offers dance classes for adults

Watch Now
Whether you're looking to learn a new skill, renew an old one, or just want a unique way to be more physically active, an adult ballet class might be the thing for you.

The Grand Rapids Ballet offers these classes for beginner and intermediate levels of dance. The Fox 17 Morning Mix staff took a crash course to see what skills are taught in these classes.

Beginner classes are on Monday and Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and intermediate classes are on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Pre-registration isn't required, but recommended.

Classes cost $15, or a punch card for 10 classes costs $120.

Learn more at grballet.com.

