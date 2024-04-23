Grand Rapids Ballet latest production "In The Upper Room" trades out pointe shoes for sneakers

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Grand Rapids Ballet is trading its pointe shoes for sneakers in their latest production, "In The Upper Room," as they wrap up the dance company's 2023-24 season.

Be captivated as our dancers push themselves to the edge of physical limits, propelled by the driving Philip Glass score. As the work is performed in both sneakers and pointe shoes, the choreography draws on elements of classical ballet, jazz, tap dance, yoga, and boxing to create a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience. This program also features the return of Serenade, Balanchine’s memorable 1934 neo-classic masterpiece, featuring sweeping choreography, exquisite stage patterns, and iconic long tulle dresses, all paired with a lush score by Tchaikovsky. Two of ballet’s most celebrated works in one unforgettable program makes this a performance you do not want to miss!



"In The Upper Room" will be performed April 26-28 and May 3-5 at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre.

Purchase tickets or learn more about upcoming productions at grballet.com.