Grand Rapids Ballet concludes 2024-25 season with "Be Here Now"

The Grand Rapids Ballet is concluding their 2024-25 season with Be Here Now, celebrating 1967's "Summer of Love".

This is the second time a dance company has performed this show and features four standalone works containing jazz, classical ballet, new creation, and 1960s counterculture, showcasing iconic music in tandem with choreography.

The performance runs at Peter Martin Wege Theatre April 25-27 and May 2-4, 2025.

To purchase tickets, visit grballet.com or stop by the box office. Tickets may also be purchased by phone at (616) 454-4771 ext. 110.

