Grand Rapids Ballet celebrates the 10th annual performance of "The Nutcracker"

The Grand Rapids Ballet is celebrating a huge milestone as they perform the 10th anniversary of a holiday classic, "The Nutcracker."

Follow Clara as she receives a magical nutcracker doll from her mysterious godfather, Herr Drosselmeyer. At night, the Nutcracker comes to life, leading Clara into a grand battle against an army of mice. After helping the Nutcracker defeat the Mouse King, Clara is guided on a magical adventure by the elegant Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier through the Land of the Sweets where she befriends confections and enjoys a festive celebration.

The Grand Rapids Symphony will accompany the show to Tchaikovsky’s renowned score.

Then, families can take part in the annual tradition, Clara’s Nutcracker Party, on Sunday, December 15, at the Amway Grand Plaza. This festive event is the perfect way to enjoy the holiday season and make The Nutcracker even more memorable.

New this year, tickets to Clara’s Nutcracker Party are available without purchasing tickets to The Nutcracker production. At the party, children will enjoy arts and crafts, a reading of the classic Nutcracker tale, and a special Grand Rapids Ballet School performance—all topped off with a delicious brunch that will delight kids and adults.

The Nutcracker performances will take place December 13-15 & 20-22 at DeVos Performance Hall.

Purchase tickets and learn more at grballet.com.

