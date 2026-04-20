Grand Rapids bakery to be featured on "The World's Greatest"

Sugar Momma's is a bakery and cafe that has been in the Cascade area for 15 years. A second location has been in Caledonia for about two years, serving sweet treats, pastries, cakes, breads, and more. The business also features an espresso bar with fruit and tea drinks.

Sugar Momma's will be featured on the show "The World's Greatest", a show that has been airing on the Bloomberg Network after originally airing on ION. The show features large and small businesses from around the world. Following an interview process last August, Sugar Momma's was selected to be part of the show lineup, with filming occurring February 2026.

The episode will air on the Bloomberg Network April 25 and May 2 at 2 P.M. on both days.

Haley McNeil-Chapman, Abbey Loveridge, and Krissy Currie visited the Morning Mix (with a table full of sweet treats!) to share more about the business' growth and filming process.

Visit sugarmommaspastries.com for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

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