Grand Rapids Art Museum Annual Fundraising Gala Returns With "Harlem Nights"

The Grand Rapids Art Museum's annual fundraiser returns with a night of glitz and glam inspired by the 1989 film, Harlem Nights.

The gala will be one night only, May 3, with a cocktail hour beginning at 6:30 P.M. and dinner at 7:30 P.M.

Event proceeds will go towards the "Art For Life" fund, which sustains and grows the GRAM's Learning and Creativity department. This includes art education programs, field trip opportunities for students, workshops, and special programming on Mondays when the GRAM is typically closed.

Tickets for the event begin at $300. Sponsorship opportunities are available as well.

For more information as well as purchase tickets and sponsorships, visit artmuseumgr.org.

