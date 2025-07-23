Grand Rapids African American Museum & Archives expanding and moving locations

After eight years, the Grand Rapids African American Museum & Archives will be moving locations by the end of 2025.

Currently located at 87 Monroe Center St. NW, the new space will jump from 2,000 square feet to 30,000 square feet at the new location, 41 Sheldon Ave SE. The new location was the previous home of the now-closed Compass College of Film & Media.

The increase in size will allow more space for exhibits and artifacts, including storage. By utilizing the previous Compass College environment, the museum space will have classrooms and a library for community members to enjoy. An auditorium will allow plays, lectures, and film screenings to be shown.

George Bayard III, Executive Director and GRAMMA Founder, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the exciting opportunity.

Visit graama.org for more information. You can also follow the museum and updates on Facebook.

