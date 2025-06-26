Grand Haven's annual Art Festival returns this summer

Visiting the lakeshore is always a good idea during the summer, and not just because of the beaches. West Michigan's lakeshore communities always offer something to explore in the summer months, and Grand Haven's Art Festival transforms Washington Avenue into a vibrant outdoor gallery, featuring nearly 85 artists from across the United States.

Now in it's 64th year, the festival will run from June 27 through June 29 in downtown Grand Haven. It is free to attend and open to all ages.

The festival hours are 12 P.M. to 5 P.M. on Friday and 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. on Saturday and Sunday. During the 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. timeslot, a Family Fun Day will offer hands-on activities and entertainment for children and their families.

A wide variety of art mediums will be showcased at the festival, including traditional and digital art, metalwork, jewelry, ceramics, and more.

Head to grandhavenchamber.org for more information. You can also keep up with event information on Facebook.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok