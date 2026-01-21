Grand Haven Winterfest celebrates 50th anniversary in 2026

Grand Haven remains one of West Michigan's most popular summer destinations, but the brutal lake-effect winters doesn't dampen the festivities of Winterfest, celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2026!

Winterfest returns to downtown Grand Haven January 22 through 25, with events for all ages planned including a Snow Angel Contest, kids day, Freeze-4-All Volleyball, and euchre tournament. Fireworks will close out the event on Saturday, with a Flannel and Flapjacks breakfast hosted by The Kirby House on Sunday morning.

The popular cardboard sled race is also expected to make a return this year, with Dog Sled demos featured as a brand-new event for Winterfest at Mulligan's Hollow.

Guests can also use the free Harbor Transit shuttle that runs Saturday at 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. through downtown.

While a majority of Winterfest events strive to be free, several events have varying registration and participation fees. Visit grandhavenwinterfest.org for a full schedule of events including cost. You can also follow Downtown Grand Haven on Facebook.

