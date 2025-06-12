Grand Haven Pride Festival returns for third year

Since 2023, Grand Haven's Pride Festival has celebrated queer-identified individuals and allies by providing visibility, engagement, and education.

This year's Pride event will be at the Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium on June 14 from 12 P.M. to 8 P.M. It is free to attend. Food trucks, vendors, a photo booth, kid's zone, drag show, and more will be part of the festivities.

LGBTQ+ business owners and artists will also set up shop, and community resources will be available.

For more information, visit ghpride.org. You can also visit them on Facebook and Instagram.

