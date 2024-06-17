Grand Fondo returns to Grand Rapids on June 22

Pedals will be pumping, and wheels will be spinning as the return of the Grand Rapids Gran Fondo returns to the downtown area on June 22.

Gran Fondo is Michigan’s premier cycling event, offering four great courses, celebrity appearances, and the biggest post-race party around.

Cyclists of all skill levels can enjoy an 80-mile ride, 40-mile ride, 25-mile ride, or 12-mile family ride. All courses include downtown start and finish lines, and catered rest stops along the ride.

The races will start at the following times:



80-mile start: 8 a.m.

40-mile start: 8:15 a.m.

25 / 12-mile start: 8:30 a.m.

Finish line festival: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

New this year, the Fondo announced Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation as the official charity partner. Riders can earn incentives for Gran Fondo gear, and top fundraisers can win top-tier prizes – all while supporting the mission of Mary Free Bed.

The event takes place on Saturday, June 22. Register for the ride at grgranfondo.com.

