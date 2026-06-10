GRAM unveils exhibit highlighting French art at turn of 20th century

The late 1800s had a global impact that exceeded industrial technology. For the arts in Europe, France was influenced by the Third Republic following the Franco-Prussian War, rise in opulence and leisure, and the debut of the Eiffel Tower in 1889.

With world events influencing contemporary art, the Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM)'s newest exhibit, "Decadent Spirit: French Art at the Turn of the Century" focuses on French cultural production between 1880 and 1910, featuring over 130 works across a diverse range of mediums, including iconic names like Toulouse-Lautrec.

The exhibit is curated by GRAM associate curator Terra Warren and runs through September 6. Admission is free for GRAM members, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, $6 for youth, and children five and under are free.

Terra sat down with Michelle to talk about the exhibit.

Visit artmuseumgr.org for more information and to plan your visit.

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