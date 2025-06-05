Grace's Table gives back to teen mothers on Diaper Day

Becoming a mother for the first time has its own rewards and challenges. Becoming a mother for the first time while still a kid has a whole new layer of challenges.

Grace's Table is a non-profit dedicating to support teen mothers and their infants. They provide support and resources to these new mothers through love and belonging, as well as through volunteers in childcare, hospitality, meals, mentorship, and prayer.

Each year, Grace's Table hosts Diaper Day, a distribution day alleviating the purchase expense of diapers to teen moms. These diapers are provided from community donations.

This year's Diaper Day will be June 9 at their location, 909 Watson Street in Grand Rapids. The event is free for moms ages 13 to 24.

Diaper Day will be from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M., and a partnership with Nurse Family Partnership will provide access to diapers and wipes, car seat safety education and installation, a family dinner, and yard games and activities for children. There will also be the opportunity to connect with community partners offering postpartum resources.

Grace's Table Executive Director Lisa Anderson and Outreach Coordinator Stephanie Flores talked to Michelle about ways the community can get involved with this event, as well as continue to provide year-round support.

For more information, visit gracestable.com. You can also RSVP to the event on Facebook.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok