Grace's Table distributing diapers and wipes on annual Diaper Day

Grace's Table is a Grand Rapids non-profit that supports teen mothers and their infants. With focus on love and belonging, the organization offers resources to these mothers through childcare, hospitaliy, meals, mentorship, and supplies such as diapers and formula.

Following a call for community donations, Grace's Table hosts Diaper Day each June, a distribution day alleviating the purchase expense of diapers to teen moms.

This year's Diaper Day will be June 8 at 909 Watson Street in Grand Rapids from 4:30 to 7 P.M.. The event is free for moms ages 13 to 24.

Grace's Table Executive Director Lisa Anderson sat down with Todd to talk about the event's growth over the years.

For more information, visit gracestable.com.

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