Grab the girls and head to Woodland Mall for Galentine's Day Fashion Showcase

Who needs a Valentine when you have amazing clothes, shoes, and accessories? The heart holiday celebration continues this weekend at Woodland Mall with the Galentine's Day Fashion Showcase.

Grab the girls and hit the Von Maur wing of the mall on Saturday, February 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be a fashion show with a 32-foot-long runway and a DJ playing music while announcing looks from mall retailers' latest collections!

The first 100 attendees will receive a goody bag filled with coupons, freebies, in-store giveaway slips, samples and more! Shoppers who post a photo from the event’s selfie station on social media and tag Woodland Mall will be entered to win a $150 shopping spree to a retailer of their choice.

The event is free to attend.

Get more information at ShopWoodlandMall.com.