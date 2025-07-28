GR Urban League's "City Vibes" series aims to spark conversation among Grand Rapids teens

The Urban League of West Michigan aims to assist all African American individuals achieve self-sufficiency and racial equality. In 2020, the organization conducted a focus group study and noted that one of the top four things Grand Rapids youth would like to see implemented is "safe spaces to talk about issues with peers, parents, and other adults".

Open to teenagers between the ages of 14 through 19, "City Vibes" is a summer-long series where teenagers are invited to visit a safe space and connect with others. Free food as well as games and activities will also be available to engage in.

This is all happening every Friday and Saturday from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. through August 2 at the Gerald R. Ford Academic Center, located at 851 Madison Avenue SE. It is free to participate in.

Eric Brown, President and CEO of The Urban League of West Michigan, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the program.

Visit grurbanleague.org for more information.

