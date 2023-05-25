GR United Rocket Football League teaches children valuable life skills through recreational sports

Fox 17 continues the launch of A Path Forward, a new station initiative that is building bridges and connecting families with resources in an effort to curb youth crime and violence. Fox 17 wants to share stories that change the narrative, uplift the West Michigan community, and engage others to get involved.

Sports and athletics are such a crucial part of so many children's lives. Very few of them will make a career out of it, but it's those life skills like teamwork, grit, dedication, and resilience that they will carry with them off the field forever. United Rocket Football League teaches all of these skills to kids throughout the Grand Rapids Community through their football and cheerleading programs.

GRURFL football and cheer are recreational programs for children to play sports while prioritizing education and volunteer work. The program uses the sports of football and cheer as a tool to discipline priorities, mentor youth, and uplift and motivate future leaders. Football and cheerleading opportunities are available for kids ages 5-12.

The community can get involved and support this program at an upcoming cheer fundraiser on June 4 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the GR Skate and Event Center in Kentwood. Tickets cost $10 per person.

Then, kids can take part in the GRURFL Cheer Camp this summer from June 24-25. At Fuller Park from 3 to 6 p.m., kids will learn the basics of cheer and new routines while learning how to work as a team. Snacks and water will be provided.

Learn more by visiting grurflyouthsports.com or call (616) 990-0881.