GR United Rocket Football League registration open for kids' summer sports

For kids looking for a new sport to participate in, rocket league football could be the perfect fit. Football and cheerleading opportunities are available for kids ages 5-12 through the GR United Rocket Football League.

GRURFL football and cheer are recreational programs for children to play sports while prioritizing education and volunteer work. The program uses the sports of football and cheer as a tool to discipline priorities, mentor youth, and uplift and motivate future leaders.

GR United Rocket Football League takes place throughout the summer of 2023 in Grand Rapids.

Registration is still open. To sign up, visit grurflyouthsports.com or call (616) 990-0881.