GR Ballet brings professional dance performances outdoors during Summer Series

Michigan's only professional ballet company is celebrating its 50th anniversary season, and it's bringing performances outdoors for everyone to enjoy.

The GR Ballet dancers will perform under the colorful evening skies, while giving audiences a taste of what's to come for their 2022-23 season. Featured works will include James Sofranko’s Mozart Symphony, an excerpt from Sofranko’s A Dreamer, the pas de deux from Romeo & Juliet, and selected works from Jumpstart 2022, Katarzyna Skarpetowska’s Off the Canvas, and Balanchine’s Serenade.

Grand Rapids Ballet will be performing at the following times and places:

Summer Series: Studio Park – Aug. 19 & 20 at 7 p.m.

Summer Dance Festival – Aug. 26 & 27 at 5 p.m.

Summer Series: Frederik Meijer Gardens – Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.

The Studio Park performance requires tickets, while the other two performances are free to attend.

To learn more, visit grballet.com.