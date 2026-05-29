GR A250 seeking items for community time capsule

As the United States prepares to celebrate the semiquincentennial, the City of Grand Rapids is concurrently continuing to celebrate 175 years of Grand Rapids' charter.

GR A250 celebrates the American Dream right here in West Michigan, with community events and celebrations being held year-round to recognize the dreamers, visionaries, and leaders of the past while looking towards the future. One of the community celebrations scheduled to take place over the next few weeks is the installation of a community time capsule contributed by West Michigan residents that reflect the spirit of 2026.

Manufactured by DeWys Manufacturing, community members are invited to contribute items to the public installation, set to take place on June 26. Further information about the ceremony is still to come.

Andy Johnston, Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives for the Grand Rapids Chamber, spoke with Michelle about the project and how to get involved!

Visit gra250.com for more information including a full list of GR A250 events set to take place throughout the city.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok