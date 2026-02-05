Go Red For Women During Heart Health Month

Worldwide, cardiac arrest is the number one leading cause of death. In the United States, over 350,000 cardiac arrest events occur outside of a hospital, with 90% of those being fatal. When hands-only CPR is administered, it can double or triple a person's chance of survival.

With February being Heart Month, now is the time for conversations surrounding cardiovascular health, including resources to CPR training and certification. While less than Unfortunately, women are 23% less likely to receive bystander CPR than men due to concerns of inappropriate touching or injury. In a cardiac emergency, anyone can make a difference using hands-only CPR before professional help arrives.

The American Heart Association offers resources and educational opportunities to learn CPR during Heart Month, and the public is encouraged to wear red on February 6 for women's cardivascular health.

Visit heart.org/nation to find a CPR class near you.

