Go on a real-life treasure hunt with Treasure Game$

Want to go on a real-life treasure hunt? Thanks to a filmmaker who has turned his passion for adventure into a game for the digital age, people can win big prize money by taking part in Treasure Game$.

Treasure Game$ is the first global company to provide nationwide live-action tech-driven real treasure-hunting games. The first game released is Wish Lamp$ and is live now in the Midwest.

Once creating a TG$ account, choose the level of access you want from two options: Free Access Content or Full Access Content. Once you have selected your access level you can engage with the games and entertainment on our Mobile & Web app.

Sign up for Treasure Game$ and start hunting by going to treasuregames.fun.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok