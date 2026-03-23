Glam It Forward event to help girls receive prom dresses

End-of-the-year high school festivities such as prom are looked forward to with great anticipation, but the financial burden can leave many reconsider attending. Two Men and a Truck, in partnership with Mix 95.7, are hosting the Glam It Forward dress giveaway event for a third year.

The event returns March 28 from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. at 284 Dodge Ct. #104 in Comstock Park. Over 700 dresses are already set to be given away to students and families at no cost. All dress sizes will be available as well.

Additionally, Douglas J. Aveda Salon will have coupons for promgoers to get free updos.

Two Men and a Truck's director of marketing and communications Morgan Nelson and Mix 95.7 host Joe Pesh visited the Morning Mix to share more about the event and how it has grown over the years.

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