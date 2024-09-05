Girls in Aviation Day encourages young girls to explore careers in aerospace and aviation

Women only make up 20 percent of those working in the aviation and aerospace field. Women in Aviation International Great Lakes Chapter is doing its best to help equalize those demographics during the Girls in Aviation Day celebration.

Head to Avflight Grand Rapids (KGRR), 4211 Cassard Ln., for an exciting day filled with aerospace fun for all ages and genders. This event is intended to empower the next generation to explore the world of aviation and introduce them to the various career opportunities available in the industry. There will also be:

- STEM Activities

- Aviation-Themed Crafts

- Static Aircraft Displays

- Look Inside an Airport Fire Truck & Operations Cruiser

- Scavenger Hunts

- Aircraft Marshaling Lessons

Girls ages of 7-18 are encouraged to attend, but would be perfect for any attendee with a passion for the sky.

Girls in Aviation Day will take place on September 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Register for the event by clicking here.

