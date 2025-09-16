Girls in Aviation Day: Empowering the Next Generation of Aviators

The Women in Aviation Great Lakes Chapter is hosting their 11th Annual Girls in Aviation Day, an event designed to introduce young people to the world of aerospace.

Attendees can expect a day filled with interactive experiences and hands-on activities. There will be STEM projects and aviation-themed crafts, along with up-close looks at aircraft during static displays. Guests can even get a look inside an airport fire truck and operations cruiser, participate in scavenger hunts, and get a lesson in aircraft marshaling. The event is a unique opportunity to see the aviation industry from the inside out.

The event will be held on Saturday, September 20 from 10 am - 2 pm at Avflight Grand Rapids (KGRR). Registration fee includes a t-shirt, lunch, and a special GIAD SWAG bag.

While the day is geared toward girls between the ages of 6 and 18, it is open to all ages and genders with a passion for the skies. The event aims to empower the next generation to explore the various career opportunities available in the industry.

This event is led by local chapter members like Samantha Perry and Ashley Thorsen, dedicated themselves to inspiring the aviators of tomorrow. Both of them stopped by our studios with all the details. Watch our interview for more info or head to the official website at wai.org/giad2025-events.

