Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore launches new patch program to promote mental wellness

First aid, outdoor cook, horse fan, naturalist: those are some of the more traditional Girl Scout patches the young people can earn. A new partnership with Priority Health is providing an opportunity for the Girl Scouts of West Michigan Shore to Shore to invest in a new patch program surrounding Mental Health Wellness.

The program aims to remind girls they are never alone in facing challenges and emphasizes the importance of emotional and mental self-care.

By supporting mental wellness, Priority Health’s focus is to offer practical tools to build resilience in young girls early to reduce the disparity and improve long-term mental health.

The mental health patches offered by GSMISTS provide Girl Scouts with valuable education and resources to raise awareness about mental health issues and reduce the stigma surrounding them.

To learn more about the Girl Scout Mental Health Awareness patches, visit gsmists.org.