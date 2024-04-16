Gilmore International Piano Festival returns to West Michigan on April 24

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

19 days, over 100 performances, more than 200 musicians, and 26 musicians playing all genres of music can be found at the 17th Biennial Irving S. Gilmore International Piano Festival.

The festival will take place April 25 through May 12.

More than 100 internationally-renowned artists will travel to Michigan to perform solo and with other musicians, including five Michigan symphonie: the Grand Rapids Symphony, Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra, Jackson Symphony Orchestra, Lansing Symphony Orchestra, and Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra.

Guest artists include Patti LuPone, Hiromi, Yuja Wang, Pink Martini, Kenny Barron, Eliane Elias, and Gabriela Montero, who will also serve as an Artist-Teacher in Residence for the Festival Fellowships program, which hosts 27 pianists for five days of learning and Festival experiences.

For the full Festival schedule, please see thegilmore.org.